Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $752.02 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,208,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908,425 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Manulife Financial worth $752,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

