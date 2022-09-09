MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $106,580.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.11. 395,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,869 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

