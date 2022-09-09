Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 3.1%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 3,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Malayan Banking Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Further Reading

