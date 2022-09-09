Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 2.1% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $101,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.69. 51,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

