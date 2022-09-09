Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 115 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 186.33 ($2.25).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 4.2 %
Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 116.85 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.30 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.00.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
