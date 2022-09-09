Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Sells $2,220,715.99 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. 1,386,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,973. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 74.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 504.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 54.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

