Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Marvell Technology worth $159,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 305,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,463. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

