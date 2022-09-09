Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

