MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.53

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 4579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MAV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Acumen Capital upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

MAV Beauty Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Further Reading

