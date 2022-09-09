McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average is $171.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

