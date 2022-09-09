McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,629 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

LUMN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 223,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,372,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

