McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $12.89 Million Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund makes up approximately 2.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 521,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,752. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

