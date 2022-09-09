McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure comprises approximately 0.6% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the period.

KMF stock remained flat at $8.39 during midday trading on Friday. 90,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,756. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

