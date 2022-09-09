McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,850 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hercules Capital worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point decreased their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.28%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,272.84%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

