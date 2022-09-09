McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,100 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,335,000 after buying an additional 352,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,421,000 after buying an additional 443,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. 43,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

