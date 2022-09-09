McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises about 3.2% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,300. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.