McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 1,300 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.21. 987,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,007. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.97.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,306,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $18,688,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

