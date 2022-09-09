Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 23,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 189,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

In other news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $184,127.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,989,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 209,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $184,127.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,989,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $27,205.52. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 252,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,860.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 350,804 shares of company stock worth $312,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

