Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 23,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 189,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.87.
Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.