Media Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $351,383.00 (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00041516 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Media Network has a market cap of $2.21 million and $351,383.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN. Media Network’s official website is media.network.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

