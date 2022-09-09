Memecoin Trading Up 4.5% This Week (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Memecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $27,156.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memecoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.66 or 0.99694193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Memecoin (CRYPTO:MEM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

