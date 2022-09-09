Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE MTR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,245. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Mesa Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0955 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.