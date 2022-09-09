Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1,500.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,284.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,260.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,282.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.