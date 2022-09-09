Microtuber (MCT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Microtuber (MCT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Microtuber has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $19,229.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Microtuber coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.77 or 0.08054053 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Microtuber Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Microtuber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Microtuber should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Microtuber using one of the exchanges listed above.

