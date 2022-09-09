Mist (MIST) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mist (MIST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Mist has a market cap of $1.04 million and $108,466.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. The official website for Mist is mist.game. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

