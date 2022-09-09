Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

MCW traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $10.59. 3,159,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

