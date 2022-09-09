Mithril (MITH) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $24.68 million and $5.77 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.