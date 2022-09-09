MKM Partners Cuts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $0.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners to $0.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.60. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $358,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

