MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

