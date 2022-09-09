Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $31.79. 6,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,026. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

