MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading Down 3.7%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 181,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 593% from the average daily volume of 26,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The company is involved in the refining, transportation, and storage of crude oil; wholesale and retail of crude oil products; geothermal energy production; natural gas transmission; feed water and raw water supply; water transportation; refinery and marketing of oil and petrochemical products; importing and exporting of energetical products; warehousing and oil product storage activities; and exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and other gas products.

