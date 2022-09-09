Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.16

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and traded as high as $104.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09.
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Cement (MCEM)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.