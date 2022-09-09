Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.97

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 26047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MONDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,779.50.

Mondi Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

About Mondi

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

