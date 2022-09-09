Moonfarm Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,936.00 (MFO)

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonfarm Finance has a market cap of $49,906.29 and approximately $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonfarm Finance has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonfarm Finance Coin Profile

Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,604 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonfarm Finance

