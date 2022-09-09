Morgan Stanley Downgrades Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) to Equal Weight

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.