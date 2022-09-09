Morgan Stanley Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $24.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,812. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $756,928,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,469,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

