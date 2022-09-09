Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

