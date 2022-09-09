Morgan Stanley Trims Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Target Price to $9.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EB opened at $7.25 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $712.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 131,177 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

