Morgan Stanley Trims Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Target Price to $9.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Eventbrite Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of EB opened at $7.25 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $712.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
