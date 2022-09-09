Mork Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mork Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.3% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $202.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.77. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

