Mork Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 249,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

