Mork Capital Management LLC Sells 3,630 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mork Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Deluxe by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Deluxe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Deluxe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

DLX stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $782.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

