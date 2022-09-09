Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.27 ($0.08), with a volume of 12804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The company has a market capitalization of £35.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.70.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

