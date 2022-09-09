Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €245.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MUV2. Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($341.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €289.00 ($294.90) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

FRA:MUV2 opened at €256.50 ($261.73) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €228.94 and its 200 day moving average is €230.59. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($203.01).

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

