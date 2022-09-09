Mute Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,592.00 (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Mute coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mute has traded up 9% against the dollar. Mute has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $57,592.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

About Mute

Mute (MUTE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official website is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

