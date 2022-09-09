Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005423 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $16.82 million and $11,084.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00636416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00262075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00054130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009901 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

