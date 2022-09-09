National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

National Vision Stock Up 0.9 %

National Vision stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,737. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 551.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 32.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 198.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

