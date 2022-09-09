nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

NCNO traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,976. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.78. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,108 shares of company stock worth $665,370. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

