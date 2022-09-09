NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $363.43 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $363.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00022615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000072 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007422 BTC.

DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,250,294 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

