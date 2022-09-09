Nebulas Price Tops $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $291,778.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00163401 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094999 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,332,156 coins and its circulating supply is 62,820,354 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.