Nebulas Price Tops $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $291,778.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00163401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094999 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,332,156 coins and its circulating supply is 62,820,354 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.