Nerva Reaches Market Cap of $93,265.40 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $93,265.40 and $8.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.01193332 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,298.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00826980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nerva

