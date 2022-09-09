New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Shares Down 3.2%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 1,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 310,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

